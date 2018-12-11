Overcooked 2 Is Getting a Free Festive Update

Overcooked 2 is no stranger to extra content. Back in October 2018, the team unveiled their Surf ‘n’ Turf DLC featuring twelve additional levels, new chefs, extra recipes, and new items. However, that DLC pack costs $5.99. Overcooked 2‘s next content update looks like it will be free, as it is referred to as “Free-zing.”

Take a look at the teaser trailer below, entitled “Something Free-zing Is Coming To Overcooked! 2…”

The only additional information given from Team 17 is that “it’s fun, it’s festive, and it’s free!” If history is any indicator, we should be getting more information over the next few weeks explaining what we can expect, especially with the holidays quickly approaching.

If you’ve yet to play Overcooked 2, there’s no time like the present. Be sure to read our review of this sequel and check out some tips for playing nice with others. Having recently been awarded as Best Family Game via The Game Awards 2018, Overcooked 2 is considered a must-play, co-op experience in the eyes of many.

Featuring the base game, new game+ and paid DLC, there are plenty of reasons to keep going back to this game. Now that some free update is coming, it seems like a good time to see if your family and friends can all work together at your next party to complete a successful service.

Did you purchase Overcooked 2‘s initial DLC? And what do you want to see from this festive update? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: YouTube]