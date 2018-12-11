A Free Demo for PSVR’s Moss Has Appeared in Europe

A demo for PlayStation VR’s charming Moss has just appeared on Europe’s PlayStation Store. PlayStation 4 owners who own a PSVR unit can download the Moss demo free of charge. According to a listing on the PlayStation EU store, the demo weighs a total of 4.75GB, and, like the full game, requires the use of a PlayStation Camera.

Moss has previously existed in demo form for EU gamers, as it appeared on a physical demo disc alongside the likes of Star Child, Thumper, and Rez Infinite in the PlayStation VR Demo Collection 2. This seems to be the first time that Moss‘ demo has existed on the PlayStation EU Store, however.

Moss was announced during E3 2017. Its adorable protagonist, Quill, and the stunning storybook world immediately won the hearts of audiences. The adventure game released earlier this year on February 27, 2018 to mostly rave reviews. Our own review praised Moss‘ narration, Quill, and the gorgeous visuals, awarding the PSVR title from Polyarch Games a 9 out of 10.

This puzzle-filled adventure follows a small mouse, Quill, as she journeys to save a loved one. Over the course of the game, players help her battle enemies awakened by ancient magic, solve puzzles, and venture into alternate realms. It’s quite an exceptional virtual reality experience, one that emphasizes both character and gameplay in interesting ways. Suffice it to say, the free demo is well worth a try, particularly for those looking for a breath of fresh air.

Moss is out now on the PlayStation VR.

[Source: ResetEra]