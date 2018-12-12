Progress Made in Anthem’s Demo Won’t Transfer to the Main Game

In a few short weeks, BioWare will give fans the opportunity to explore Anthem before launch. What the opportunity won’t permit is a file transfer to the main game. BioWare has confirmed that progress made during Anthem’s demo will not carry over into the full release.

Anthem’s Lead Producer Ben Irving confirmed the news in response to a fan question on Twitter. Progress from both closed betas and public demos will not make the leap to Anthem’s full version. Still, the option to jump into the game before launch remains appealing, if only for players to determine whether BioWare’s latest will be worth the full price of admission. And there are a number of ways in which those interested in the demos can join the fun.

On January 25, 2019, BioWare plans to launch a VIP demo for players who have preordered Anthem. The VIP demo will also be open to EA Access and Origin Access subscribers. This demo is scheduled to end on January 27th. Everyone else will have the option to try Anthem in a public demo, which will be live from February 1st-February 3rd.

Neither BioWare nor Electronic Arts has offered details as to what these demos will entail content-wise. But with the launch dates fast-approaching, an official announcement concerning such information is likely imminent.

The wait for BioWare’s first foray into the shared-world shooter space is nearly at an end. Anthem will arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on February 22, 2019.

[Source: Ben Irving on Twitter]