Embrace the Horror of Death Mark’s Soundtrack With a New Vinyl Release

If you’re a fan of both horror and physical media, you’re in luck! Aksys Games has announced that the soundtrack from its horror hit Death Mark is getting the vinyl treatment. The soundtrack features ten heart-pounding tracks to really get you in the spooky mood. The soundtrack is available for preorder now and will send a chill down your spine in 2019. However, it’ll be in extremely limited supply, so you better act fast!

The 12″ vinyl goes for $12.99 and can be bought on the Aksys website. The soundtrack is expected to be shipped out after January 1, 2019, so you don’t have to wait too long to get your hands on it. However, only 400 copies will be made, so this is definitely a limited edition item. Consider it a can’t-miss opportunity for Death Mark fans and horror fans in general.

Horror soundtracks are usually the unsung hero of the experience, so it’s definitely refreshing to see one get the spotlight. The score oftentimes amplifies the atmosphere when playing, but tend to be overshadowed by the outright terror on-screen. It’s not often we see horror soundtracks get a major release, so this is definitely a pleasant surprise.

In case you’ve never heard of Death Mark, it comes from Aksys Games and Experience. It’s a horror visual novel that centers around the titular Death Mark. Once it mysteriously appears on yourself, a countdown commences, one that ultimately leads to your death.

We gave a positive review of Death Mark, praising its atmosphere, among other features. It’s available now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch. NG, a thematic sequel to Death Mark, is coming in early 2019.