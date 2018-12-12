Hitman 2 December Updates Include a Holiday Surprise

Having launched just back in November 2018, Hitman 2 continues to receive support via free updates. IO Interactive recently outlined the developer’s plans for December, revealing all the dates and details. Players can expect a new Elusive Target, which serves as a limited-time mission for Agent 47.

Content has already started to roll out, with community-made content kicking off December. These “Featured Contracts” are always themed, and this month the team is going with Occupational Hazards that place an emphasis on work-related situations.

On December 13, 2018 expect The Aelwin Augment, a new Escalation Contract, to take you to a mysterious isle. Then, on December 18, 2018, the Holiday surprise will be unveiled. Lastly, December will round out with the aforementioned new Elusive Target and one more Escalation Contract.

The official December roadmap is detailed below.

New Featured Contracts: Occupational Hazards (Available Now) – All Featured Contracts are created by members of the community and then added to the game for all players to enjoy. For HITMAN 2 , Featured Contracts will be chosen based on themes – and the first is ‘Occupational Hazards,’ as all contracts are focused on jobs, occupations and professions.

New Escalation Contract: The Aelwin Augment (December 13, 2018) – Escalation Contracts focus on how players can adapt their skills and playstyles to the various complications that can be thrown Agent 47’s way. This new Escalation Contract takes place on the mysterious Isle of Sgàil and it is sure to be a memorable visit.

Holiday Surprise! (December 18, 2018) – Stay tuned for a time-limited, holiday-themed surprise coming later this month.

New Elusive Target: The Revolutionary (December 21, 2018) – A new Elusive Target will arrive in Santa Fortuna for 10 days, and you’ll be able to unlock the Casual Tourist with gloves suit if you manage to complete it. More details on this contract will be available in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out the Elusive Target Rewards blog post for a full overview of the ET rewards.

New Escalation: The Turms Infatuation (December 27, 2018) – The month will be wrapped up (pun intended) with an Escalation Contract in Santa Fortuna.

Each week you’ll have a reason to dive back into Hitman 2 but if you’ve yet to play it at all be sure to read our review and see if it’s for you.