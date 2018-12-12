Metal Gear Solid is the Latest Video Game to Get the Board Game Treatment

The long list of video games being adapted for tabletops just expanded with the announcement that Metal Gear Solid will be turned into a board game. Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game is coming from Konami and IDW Games, and it will be released in 2019.

Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game comes from Emerson Matsuuchi, known for board games such as Specter Ops. The Metal Gear Solid board game will be fully cooperative, retelling the story of Metal Gear Solid. Player will be able to play as Solid Snake, Meryl Silverburg, Dr. Hal Emmerich, and Gray Fox, with miniatures designed by Francesco Orrù.

The board game will take the core stealth mechanics of Metal Gear Solid and translate it to the analog medium. Each character has their own unique skills to avoid detection, and players will have to work together to complete various objectives. Missions are described as “sandbox-style” with multiple paths to completion. The A.I. is said to be “highly dynamic,” though more details weren’t given as to what that entails.

Not much was revealed about this title, not even what the figures look like, but more is set to be revealed throughout the year. It will be fully playable at E3 2019, and will make the convention rounds following that. Metal Gear Solid joins a long list of video games being translated to the board game realm. Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil 2, and even Horizon Zero Dawn have all had board games crowdfunded through Kickstarter. Unlike those, however, Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game is not a Kickstarter project.

In case you’d rather play Metal Gear Solid in its original form, it’s part of the lineup of games featured on the PlayStation Classic. Does the idea of brining Snake and crew to your tabletop interest you? Let us know!

[Source: IGN]