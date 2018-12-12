The Heroes of Overwatch Don Their Holiday Best in 2018’s Winter Wonderland Event

Even the heroes of Overwatch need to take some time off to celebrate the holidays. Overwatch’s annual Winter Wonderland is returning for its third year, and as usual, everything is more festive than usual. While everything is more bright and cheery, that doesn’t mean they lose their competitiveness. The event brings two limited-time modes, but the draw here is no doubt the new skins being introduced. The event lasts until January 2, 2019.

Check out the new skins being introduced to Overwatch here:

But that’s not all that the Winter Wonderland event brings. Two Winter Wonderland staples are back for 2018, with Mei being at the center of them. Yeti Hunter is an asymmetrical, 5v1 mode where five Meis team up to take down the Yeti (Winston). However, the Yeti can make himself immune to Mei’s freezing abilities, making things a little less lopsided. However, the Meis can also use the “Yeti Trap” Ultimate to make sure he won’t get away.

Mei’s Snowball Offensive is also back once again. In it, Mei’s blaster now shoots out snowballs, which can take down enemies in one hit. However, your supply is limited, so you must search for extra snow to refill your weapon. Mei also gets a new Ultimate in this mode, which lets her shoot a continuous stream of snowballs at your foes.

Some of the maps will also be getting a festive makeover. You’ll see Blizzard World, Black Forest, King’s Row, and Hanamura all decked out for the season during the event. There are also new intros and emotes available, as well. As usual, all loot from previous years are available for purchase too, at a discount.

[Source: Blizzard]