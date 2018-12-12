The Forest Update Adds New Buildables and Improves Quality

The Forest may have broken new ground for the survival genre, but it’s not without its flaws. One criticism noted in our review was a need for more polish. With this update, Endlight Games is aiming to do just that while also adding additional content to the game.

Players can expect more buildables, new items, and two new late-game creatures. Some details are intentionally omitted from these patch notes to maintain an element of surprise for players. Still, a few specifics are mentioned, including a new crossbow and the ability to make a hang glider.

According to the Community Manager of The Forest‘s Reddit, the PlayStation 4 update is the same as the PC update. However, the PS4 version of the game experienced a back-to-back update to address issues that appeared when version 1.09 released.

Below are both patch notes in their entirety.

[Patch 1.10] fixes some bugs unique to PS4 from [patch 1.09’s release] including: Fixed low movement speed after using hang glider

Fixed additional hang glider bugs

Fixed case where end boss could vanish if no players were around

Fixed an area you could fall through in ocean [PS4 Version 1.09] Changelog New weapon added: Crossbow and crossbow bolts

8 New structures added (removed names to avoid spoiling surprises)

New buildable item: hang glider

New creature type added

Added fuel gauge to chainsaw and removed UI fuel bar

Added throw away animation to hairspray when empty and removed UI fuel bar

Overworld map now includes mountain area in the far north and improved how many functions

(multiplayer) Fixed case where host would not be able to kick or ban cheating players

(multiplayer) Fixed cases of players names not being visible to host

(multiplayer) Fixed case where clients could instant kill other players using mods

(multiplayer) Fixed cases of players being able to damage other players buildings using cheats even if building destruction was set to off

Fixed one maple tree type not reacting to explosives unless player was extremely close

Fixed several cases of sunlight leaking into caves when it shouldn’t

(multiplayer)Fixed case where other players could appear locked in place after being revived

Fixed overly dark small red plant when ambient occlusion was enabled

Fixed some tabs in survival book having strange subtle pattern on them in some lighting

Fixed excess dropped head bombs still ticking/light flashing as if they were about to explode

New art for headbomb

(multiplayer) Fixed loading icon getting stuck on screen after dying while entering a swim cave

Fixed log sleds flying away when loading a save game with bodies stored in the sled

(multiplayer) fixed end boss charge animation missing for clients

Fixed fire damage audio getting stuck on sometimes when killing end boss

(multiplayer) Fixed enemies not always reacting to hits with shorter weapons as client

(multiplayer) Fixed clients unable to walk through destroyed chunks of foundation walls

Caves – fixed hole in cave 3

Caves – fixed hole in cave 6

Fixed paper money in inventory having wrong texture when sheen effect was visible

Fixed missing audio when hovering aloe, and stick bag in inventory

Fixed dropped arm using different model than held arm

Updated dead tree bark texture

Updated spec passes on some plants

Fixed frost screen not lined up

Darkened blood screen

Removed bobbles from plant 19

Added in new volumetric clouds option

Improved look of tree billboards

Improved performance and lighting of end sting scene

Improved look of large lake in middle of world

New underwater fog and caustic effects

Smoother light flicker on lighter

Fixed small area near yacht where ocean could be seen through

New reflection without player in cave water

Fixed underwater cave icons blurry

Optimized cpu usage on fire warmth system [Note:] We have seen some players mention the missing camcorder on PlayStation, we have been trying several fixes for this. However there is an issue with video playback in the unity version for PlayStation we are using. We are hoping to be able to solve this soon.

[Source: End Night Games]