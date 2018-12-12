The Game Awards Doubled Its Viewership This Year

The Game Awards hype was huge in this year, with loads of rumors, speculation, announcements, and anticipation leading up the actual event. All of this manifested in a major spike in viewership, with The Game Awards 2018 earning more than double last year’s viewership. It ended up getting a massive 26.2 million global live streams.

The producer, creator, and host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, took to Twitter to announce the news and celebrate the growth of the fifth installment of the annual event.

This year viewership of #TheGameAwards more than doubled over last year to 26 million live streams. This is simply unbelievable. Thank you for watching and supporting us across these past 5 shows. Gaming only keeps growing. pic.twitter.com/pd0bIJ3AID — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 12, 2018

While The Game Awards saw a 128% increase in viewership, other award shows have been on the decline in 2018. For example, the Oscars dropped to a new low of 26.5 million views from television, the Golden Globes dipped to 18.7 million, and the Emmys fell to 10.2 million. Of course, this likely says more about our cultural shift from viewing television to streaming entertainment than anything, but it’s still an interesting fact to consider.

There were quite a few announcements at The Game Awards 2018, but above all, the event is mainly a celebration of gaming and a chance to honor the best work that came out this year.

Were you one of the 26.2 million who streamed the game awards? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Twitter and PR]