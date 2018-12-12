Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s The Pillar DLC Arrives Next Week

A release date for Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s next batch of DLC, The Pillar, has finally been unveiled. Players can begin exploring a new challenge tomb on December 18, 2018. The official Tomb Raider account on Twitter revealed the news, alongside a graphic that sees Lara Croft swinging on a rope while lightning strikes in the background.

We’re excited to announce “The Pillar,” the second DLC adventure for Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available December 18th on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. pic.twitter.com/5ndVkQwzPU — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) December 11, 2018

Is this imagery indicative of what fans can expect from Lara’s adventures in The Pillar? Probably. It would not be Lara’s first time throwing herself headfirst into a dangerous situation. If Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s initial round of DLC, The Forge, is any indication, The Pillar’s challenge tomb is bound to be plenty dangerous.

In addition to The Pillar’s release date, a developer diary has surfaced online from Eidos-Montréal. The video’s first half offered a few teases regarding what to expect from The Pillar. It essentially boils down to the notion that all of the downloadable content feeds into the game’s main narrative. This time, players will “venture into the Path of the Huracan,” and uncover more about the Maya apocalypse.

During the dev diary, members of the development team also said they felt rejuvenated while working on the DLC. It allowed them to explore new aspects of the experience, push technology on consoles, and challenge themselves. It may be endearing to hear, especially since this was the studio’s first time developing a Tomb Raider project of its own.

Check out the full dev diary in the video below:

The Pillar is the second of seven post-launch content releases for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. At present, the remaining five do not have official release dates.

[Source: Tomb Raider on Twitter]