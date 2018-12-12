Top 10 Christmas Gifts for God of War Fans

It’s that time of year again, time for Kratos to hang up his Leviathan Axe and put on his Santa hat. That’s right, it’s Christmas time in Midgard! Kratos is planning to deliver toys to all the good boys and girls, but he has been too busy to make the gifts! It’s a good thing that we put together a list of the top 10 Christmas gifts for God of War fans, so Kratos knows what to get everyone!

Custom God of War PlayStation 4 Controller

Price: $99.99, Buy it from Etsy Now

This custom PlayStation 4 controller, featuring Atreus and Kratos, is sure to knock the socks off of the God of War fan in your life. This custom painted controller will take you back to your times in Midgard and remind you of all the enjoyable experiences that were had along the way!

God of War “Boy” T-Shirt

Price: $19.99, Buy it from Amazon Now

This shirt would be perfect for a son who loves God of War as much as his dad. While Kratos may not be the best father figure, his love for Atreus is undeniable. If you are a God of War-loving dad, this shirt is a must-have for your son.

God of War Collector’s Edition

Price: $94.99, Buy it from Amazon Now

If you know someone who has been holding off on purchasing their copy of God of War or waiting to receive it as a gift, this God of War Collector’s Edition would be a fantastic gift! Along with the base game, the collector’s edition includes, a 9” Kratos and Atreus Statue, a 2” Huldra Brothers Carving, a cloth map, steelbook case, and an exclusive lithograph. It also comes with a bunch of in-game items that are sure to make your travels easier.

God of War Collector’s Edition Guide

Price: $35.99, Buy it from Amazon Now

Let’s face it, wondering your way through Asgard and other mythical lands can get kind of tiring. This guide will help you navigate your journey to spread your wife’s ashes, teach you about different skills, artifacts, shrines, and much more! Not to mention that it is also filled with beautiful artwork.

God of War Poster

Price: Starting at $14.51, Buy it from Etsy Now

This God of War poster would make the perfect gift for a man cave or game room. Its simple and stunning design shows Kratos and Atreus looking at the journey that lies ahead of them. This is the perfect piece to complete that man cave!

God of War Pullover Hoodie

Price: $49.99, Buy it from Amazon Now

Much like Midgard, wintertime can be quite cold. Bundle up and stay warm with this God of War pullover hoodie. Your journey may not be quite as extreme as the one that Kratos and Atreus are setting out on, but it’s sure to keep you warm wherever you are headed!

Kratos Funko Pop!

Price: $9.97, Buy it from Amazon Now

Also get the Kratos/Atreus double pack on Amazon.

Do you know someone in the office who is a huge God of War fan? This would be the perfect gift for your coworker. Everyone likes to display their interests on their desk at work, and this Kratos Funko Pop does just that. Standing only 3 ¾” tall, it is the perfect size for a desk at work or at home.

Lifesize Blades of Chaos

Price: $174.25, Buy it from Etsy Now

These lifesized Blades of Chaos are not only realistic, but they encompass every detail from Kratos’ Blades of Chaos in God of War. These blades measure 21” long from tip to handle and weigh 2 ½ pounds. Made with genuine leather, Swarovski Crystal, and solid resin, these Blades of Chaos are sure to make you feel like a true God of War.

Lifesize Leviathan Axe

Price: $257.64, Buy it from Amazon Now

This Leviathan Axe is a handmade replica of the axe used in-game by Kratos. It is around 3’ 3” long and weighs 3.3 pounds. Made with pinewood, real leather, and polyurethane plastic, this lifesized Leviathan Axe is sure to make you feel like a true Spartan warrior.

“Made by Brok” Stainless Steel Mug

Price: $21.11, Buy it from Etsy Now

Let’s face it, Brok is an unsung hero in God of War. He is always crafting new weapons and armor for Kratos and Atreaus to use along their journey. Since it is made by Brok, you know that this stainless-steel mug is going to be of top quality! This would be the perfect mug for the coffee- or tea-loving God of War fan in your life!

There you have it, our top 10 Christmas gifts for God of War fans. Any of these gifts are sure to put a smile on the face of your giftee. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, there is a gift on this list for everyone! Make sure to keep an eye out for some of our other Christmas gift guides for the video game lover in your life!

