Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Hits the PS4 Next Week With New DLC

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is finally bringing its heroes and hordes to PlayStation 4 on December 18, 2018. Players have been working together to slay monsters on the PC and Xbox One for some time, and now it’s PlayStation 4 players’ turn to drive back the bloodthirsty armies of Skaven and Chaos.

And fear not, because when Warhammer: Vermintide 2 launches on PlayStation 4, all previously-released and new DLC will be available as well. On December 12, 2018, developer Fatshark revealed that the Shadows Over Bogenhafen DLC will be accompanied by the newly-revealed Back to Ubersreik DLC, which is also launches on December 18th.

You can check out the trailer for Back to Ubersreik below:

An official description was also offered, to explain what is happening in the game:

Upon discovering an Ubersreik Lodestone, Olesya – the resident spy-master and grey wizards—sends you back to an illusion of Ubersreik. Everything appears to be… sort of the same. Fight your way through three remastered levels to uncover the dark truth hidden within the city.

As mentioned, the Return to Ubersreik DLC will contain three remastered levels, as well as new quests, new challenges, new weapons, and new illusions. With this update, Vermintide 2‘s challenging campaign becomes even richer in content.

If you’re on the fence about this one, don’t be. Any fan of the Warhammer universe should have Vermintide 2 in their library, especially if friends are willing to hop on and play cooperatively. It really is like a dark fantasy version of Left 4 Dead, and if that doesn’t sound fun to you, then you must hate fun. Be warned, though, that Vermintide 2 is not for the faint of heart. This game can be extremely challenging, even with a full party of seasoned players, so watch your back.

We’ll see you in Ubersreik soon!