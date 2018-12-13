PlayStation Holiday Sale: Week 1 PSN Deals and Highlights

There is a massive PlayStation Holiday Sale happening on PSN right now, and it’s not something you should miss. There are literally over a thousand discounts for you to peruse and take advantage of right now, and many of the deeper discounts are on new games and huge hits. The PSN deal will be updating weekly, and this first batch of deals are scheduled to last until December 15, 2018, so you better start shopping!

You can find a link to the Holiday Sale Week 1 deals right here. You’ll find deals on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games, as well as a boat-load of cross-buy games. Obviously, we’re not going to list over 1,200 games for you here, but we do have a few highlights that we think are worth noting.

The prices listed below are for PlayStation Plus subscribers:

Grand Theft Auto V – $14.99

Thief – $2.99

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – $20.09

Gravity Rush Remastered – $8.99

inFAMOUS First Light – $7.49

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy – $5.99

Knack 2 – $9.99

Journey Collector’s Edition – $4.99

MLB The Show 17 – $7.99

Shadow of the Colussus – $13.99

The Inpatient – $11.99

The Order: 1886 – $2.99

The Last Guardian – $10.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $7.99

Wipeout Omega Collection – $5.99

Batman Arkham VR – $11.99

Bloodborne – $5.99

Outlast 2 – $8.99

PlayStation VR Worlds – $4.50

Pyre – $7.99

Spyro + Crash Bandicoot Remastered Bundle – $49.50

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – $4.50

And that’s not all! If you didn’t find what you were looking for on PSN, don’t forget that Ebay is running a one-day sale that will nab you 15% off of several new games and accessories. You can find that discount code here. GameStop is also hosting its “Game Days” sales. You can find highlights for that one right here.

Happy shopping!