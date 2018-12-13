Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades Available Now as a Standalone Game

Final Fantasy XV‘s multiplayer expansion, Comrades, is available now as a standalone game. Previously, Comrades was part of Final Fantasy XV‘s season pass or could be purchased individually as separate DLC, but in both situations the base game was required. Now, that’s no longer the case. As of December 13, 2018, players can enjoy Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades as its own game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Check out the action in the launch trailer below.

In Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades, you’ll make your own Kingsglaive soldier avatar and “fight for the Light as you discover the untold tale of Eos’s decade of darkness.” You get to join up to three other friends and take on new quests.

While this expansion has become its own standalone game, that doesn’t mean those who purchased the original season pass have been completely forgotten. This release comes alongside an update to Comrades, so anyone who purchased it already will have new content available. The update adds ten additional bosses.

Still, things are messy. Three of the four planned DLC expansions to Final Fantasy XV were canceled alongside Hajime Tabata’s abrupt departure from Square Enix. Tabata has since announced his new company, JP Games. But the whole ordeal, and even the announcement of this standalone version, calls into question whether consumers should “trust” season passes at all.

What are your thoughts on Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades? Would you like to see more DLC, in general, offered as standalone content? Let us know in the comments below.