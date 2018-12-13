Get a Taste of PES 2019 With the Newly Released, Free-to-Play PES 2019 Lite

If you were on the fence about jumping into Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES 2019), now is your chance. Konami has released a free-to-play version of the popular soccer game, and it’s available to download right now. Titled PES 2019 Lite, this will include the basics, giving you a small taste of the full release.

Available to download on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One, you’ll be able to play a few modes from the full version of PES 2019. These include offline exhibition matches, training, and PES League Mode. PES League Mode allows for 1v1 or cooperative competitions, as well as the ability to qualify for global events in 3v3 Tournament matches.

PES Lite even includes myClub, a mode that is common among many sports games and allows for the creation of fantasy teams. These modes have become more prevalent in recent years, as players are given incentive to spend real-world cash on in-game items.

The reason for this free-to-play release may be due to the decrease in PES sales, as the FIFA series continues to overtake it. PES 2019 sales are down, selling 42% fewer copies than last year’s entry, a noticeable blow to Konami. Typically, the PES games do well, critically, but just cannot compete with the success of FIFA.

It is unclear if the PES series will continue including Lite versions to incite new players to jump in, but that decision may entirely depend on how well the next entry performs, commercially. Do you think you will be picking this one up and giving it a chance?

[Source: Eurogamer]