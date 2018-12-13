Metro Exodus Goes Gold and Gets a New Release Date

It looks like Metro Exodus is not only moving right along, it may actually be ahead of schedule! 4A Games and Deep Silver announced that Metro Exodus has officially gone gold, meaning that development is essentially finished. Now, it’s all ready to be sent to manufacturers so it can be pushed out to retailers. However, you’ll see Metro Exodus on store shelves a little earlier, as its release date has been pushed up by a week! It now launches on February 15, 2019 instead of February 22nd.

The announcement was made on Twitter, where the title sequence for Metro Exodus was also revealed.:

Take your first look at the haunting title sequence for #MetroExodus set to an original score by composer Alexey Omelchuk. We’re also excited to reveal that we’ve gone gold and Exodus will now release on Feb 15th!#12DaysOfMetro https://t.co/PH4SxW3zLi pic.twitter.com/WWNesWieZi — Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) December 13, 2018

Originally announced at E3 2017, Metro Exodus was originally going to be released in Fall 2018. However, it was then delayed to 2019, where it had an updated release date of February 22nd. It’s not often we see a game’s release date pushed up, so it definitely seems like the delay was just what the developers needed, especially considering the length of it. Other games, like Days Gone, left February 22nd for a much later date. Anthem is still set to release on February 22nd, however.

Unfortunately, it’s new release date is equally, if not more, crowded. Far Cry: New Dawn, Dead or Alive 6, and Jump Force are all also being released that day. We shall see if Metro Exodus can stand out on its new day.

Metro Exodus will be released on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can still preorder Metro Exodus and get the special Carabiner Compass. You’ll just get it a week earlier now, which is never a bad thing.