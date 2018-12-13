Rumor: Leaked Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Poster Supposedly Reveals Sonic’s Face

Gotta grab a grain of salt fast! This morning, the internet is buzzing over a supposedly-leaked poster for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. While we’ve already been subjected to a rather unsightly outline of Sonic’s muscular bod, this new image is causing a stir because it’s the first time that anyone has seen Sonic’s face.

Take a look:

We have to point out a few things right away. First of all, while we’re sharing the photo via a tweet, you should know that it originated from the depths of 4chan. The source alone merits our extreme skepticism. A few of the details also seem a bit off. Sonic doesn’t look quite as athletic as he did in his debut silhouette (and follow-up), and the man at the bottom of the poster doesn’t look like James Marsden, who we know to be confirmed for the film.

The general consensus seems to be that this poster may be real, but may also be very dated. It’s possible that Sonic has seen a revision or two since the poster was mocked up. It’s also possible, dear readers, that this poster was mocked up by a college stoner who loves to lurk on 4chan. Sonic’s design for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is a seriously-hot topic right now, so this could be some art student taking his or her shot at fifteen minutes of fame.

Only time will tell. In the meantime, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie writer has a message for everyone agonizing over Sonic’s design:

Everybody relax. — Patrick Casey (@Pat_Kc) December 11, 2018

If you know the internet like I know the internet, you know that Sonic fans did not relax. The angry responses to that tweet should keep you occupied until we can verify whether this poster leak is real or not. Stay tuned.