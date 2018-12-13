NieR: Automata’s 2B Slashes Into Soulcalibur VI This December

There’s nothing inherently festive about androids and a dystopian setting, but NieR: Automata‘s 2B is joining Soulcalibur VI just in time for the holidays. She’ll be added on December 18, 2018 as part of the game’s paid downloadable content lineup. Originally announced at Paris Games Week 2018, 2B’s character pack is included with the game’s Season Pass and will come with an additional costume, 2B-themed extra parts and stickers, more weapons, and a NieR: Automata-themed stage with background music from the game.

We’ve seen screenshots of 2B in action before, but today Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe dropped some close-ups of 2B. These new images of the character focus on the design’s details and those iconic blades.

NieR: Automata has reached 3.5 million in sales and is receiving a Game of the YoRHa Edition in February 2019. Despite its success and critical praise, NieR: Automata flew under the radar of many when it released back in 2017. But, for the most part, anyone who played NieR: Automata fell in love with the story and its leading android lady, 2B.

Overall, this seems like a strong guest character following up Geralt of The Witcher (included with the base game), who is booked and busy when it comes to cross-overs lately.

For our thoughts on Soulcalibur VI be sure to read our review.

[Source: Gematsu]