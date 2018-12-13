Spider-Man Silver Lining DLC Release Date and Into: The Spider-Verse Tie-in Revealed

The Marvel’s Spider-Man season pass, The City That Never Sleeps, is coming to a conclusion with the release of its third and final entry. The Silver Lining DLC will be released December 21, 2018 and give Silver Sable the more predominant role many were asking for.

Silver Sable’s on a crusade to reclaim her stolen Sable International tech and wants Spider-Man out of her way. Watch her relentlessly pursue her goal by any means necessary in the teaser trailer below.

The DLC will feature new missions, upgraded enemy and crime types, and revamped Hammerhead bases and storyline quests. Expect new trophies, challenges, and three new suits to unlock.

Partnering with Sony Pictures, this DLC will feature a tie-in to the upcoming film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Players can rock the same suit Peter Parker wears in the movie. Additionally, there is a way to get Silver Linings for free by showing your love for this movie. If you go into the PlayStation Store and preorder the film, you get a voucher for this add-on. You’ll also get a dynamic theme and avatars for yur PlayStation 4, though we don’t know how those look yet.

We saw a similar film, game cross-promotion occur between Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR) and the Creed II movie, so this isn’t entirely out of the ordinary. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters on December 14 but you can start preordering the movie now.

You can experience the conclusion to The City That Never Sleeps when the Silver Lining DLC launches on December 21st featuring the Into the Spider-verse suit, Cyborg Spider-Man Suit, and the Aaron Aikman Armor Suit pictured below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]