Team Sonic Racing’s Newest Track’s a Throwback to Sonic Adventures

Yes, Team Sonic Racing is still coming. After a hefty delay into 2019, Sega has been releasing new music tracks to whet fans’ appetites before it officially launches in May. The newest track, Sand Road, is a callback to 1998’s Sonic Adventures, which was the Blue Blur’s first game on the Dreamcast. It features a theme by Jun Senoue and Tee Loupes, and it has Takeshi Taneda on bass.

Listen to the new track here:

Sega has been taking an interesting approach to these track reveals. Instead of focusing on gameplay of each respective track, it has instead opted to release the official theme for the track instead. It’s a novel approach for sure, but surely one that will resonate with fans. With a redone theme of Sonic Adventure’s Sand Hill, it will surely engage fans’ nostalgia centers. The last track reveal, Whale Lagoon, came from 2003’s Sonic Heroes.

Team Sonic Racing brings together some of the franchise’s most iconic characters together for some good old-fashioned racing. However, unlike most racing games, there is an emphasis on teamwork in this game. The chemistry between your teammates is equally, if not more, important than your actual performance in the race. As Takashi Iizuka, the series’ producer, himself says, Team Sonic Racing is more about “sharing victories.”

Team Sonic Racing releases on May 21, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Interestingly, a completely different kart racing game featuring another 90’s gaming mascot was recently announced. We shall see how each one fares when they both release in 2019. All we ask is that the film version of Sonic stay far away from this.