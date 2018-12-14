13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue Gets a Rating in Korea

It seems as though we’ve been hearing about 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for ages now. However, we’re still not any closer to knowing about when exactly we’ll see this highly-anticipated Vanillaware title come out. But a recently-uncovered rating from Korea may give the impression that more information is on its way.

The rating is not exactly for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, but rather for something called 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue. Speculation is that this “prologue” is a demo of sorts. A demo prior to release would certainly be an effective way to satisfy those who have been waiting for some time for this elusive title to come out.

As a reminder, here’s one of Atlus’ official teasers for the game.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was announced way back in 2015, and word on it has been fairly silent since. It comes from VanillaWare, best known as the creators of Odin Sphere. There’s still a lot that’s unknown about this title, except that it takes place in a “modern setting.”

13 Sentinels was originally set to release in 2018, though it has been delayed indefinitely. In addition, it was revealed that it will no longer release on the PlayStation Vita and will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4. With something related to 13 Sentinels being rated, it does lead credence to the fact that we may get more news on a release window soon. If anything, a demo would give players the ability to see what kind of game this even is.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will release on the PlayStation 4, and it is confirmed to be coming to the west. While it doesn’t have a release date, there is one high-profile person who’s waiting for this title: Yoko Taro.

[Source: Gematsu]