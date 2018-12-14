Afterparty’s Cast Includes Voices from Star Wars and Horizon Zero Dawn

The official cast list for Afterparty, the newest game from Oxenfree developer Night School Studios, has oficially been released, and it includes some of video game’s heaviest hitters. Veterans from Horizon Zero Dawn to Star Wars Battlefront II are contributing their voices for this game, which details two friends’ attempt to make it out of Hell. How do they get out of Hell, you ask? Why, by beating Satan at a drinking game, of course.

These two teens, Milo and Lola, are voiced by Khoi Dao and Janina Gavankar, respectively. Gavankar is probably most well-known in these circles as the voice (and face) behind Iden Versio, the protagonist of 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront II. Other members of the cast include Ashley Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn) as a ferry operator and Dave Fennoy (Telltale’s The Walking Dead) as Satan himself.

Here is the full voice cast for Afterparty:

Janina Gavankar (Star Wars Battlefront II, True Blood) as Lola

Khoi Dao (Detective Pikachu) as Milo

Erin Yvette (Oxenfree, The Wolf Among Us) as Wormhorn

Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn) as Sam Hill

Dave Fennoy (The Walking Dead) as Satan

Jackie Tohn (GLOW, The Good Place) as Onoskelis

Sarah Elmaleh (Gone Home, Final Fantasy XV) as Apollyon

Paul Bates (Coming to America, True Romance) as Asmodeus

Jon Lipow (Castlevania, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Beelzebub

Alanah Pearce (Rooster Teeth, IGN)

Avital Ash (Oxenfree)

Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead)

Erika Ishii (Dream Daddy, Geek and Sundry)

Giselle Gilbert (Resident Evil 7)

Fans of Oxenfree should feel right at home with Afterparty. Dialogue choices and branching paths are still the core mechanic here, but the feature is expanded for Night School’s newest game. Naturally, Hell is full of bars, each offering its own kind of drinks. These drinks have a direct impact on the kind of dialogue options presented to you, so there’s an extra layer of strategy presented here. In addition, you will have to engage in more tasks than simply choosing dialogue options to progress, meaning gameplay is a little more invovled in Afterparty than in Oxenfree.

Afterparty releases in 2019, though platforms haven’t been announced yet.

