Preorder Anthem’s Legion of Dawn Edition to Access Exclusive Javelin Skins

Electronic Arts and BioWare have announced the Anthem Legion of Dawn edition. When preordering this edition, players gain access to the previously announced VIP demo, legendary armor packs for each of the four Javelins, a Ranger Javelin gear attachment, founders player banner, a legendary weapon, and Anthem’s digital soundtrack. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can preorder the Legion of Dawn edition at either Best Buy or GameStop for $79.99, while PC users can preorder for the same price through Origin Access.

For those curious about what Legion of Dawn means for Anthem, it’s explained in a lore trailer that somehow doubles as a trailer for preorder content. Check it out in the video below:

As the above trailer vaguely explained, long ago, one woman rose up to protect the people of Anthem’s world from an unexplained “chaos.” Her followers were deemed the Legion of Dawn, tasked with protecting those incapable of protecting themselves. There certainly seems to be more to the story, as the trailer’s narrator also speaks of the woman’s sacrifice and her long celebrated legacy.

Preordering Anthem’s standard edition or Legion of Dawn edition will give players access to the VIP demo, which runs from January 25-27, 2019. A public demo is scheduled to go live for everyone else on February 1st and conclude on February 3rd.

Anthem will launch early next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on February 22, 2019. This once packed release date has recently become a little less crowded, thanks to Metro Exodus‘ being moved up to February 15th.

[Source: Electronic Arts]