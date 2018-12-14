EA Recaps Star Wars Battlefront II’s Progress in 2018 and Looks Ahead

Star Wars Battlefront II has had an interesting history and needless to say, EA has been making an effort to make things right with the community. To that end, EA released a year in review for Star Wars Battlefront II, a statement recapping 2018 and plans for the future. EA acknowledged that the launch of Battlefront II did not go as well as it had hoped and reminded us that it removed the randomized progression system back in March 2018.

EA also added that the company has been humbled with the response to the post-launch support, stating that the team is inspired to keep making the game as great as it can. In fall 2018, we saw the release of the Clone Wars DLC, adding General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Geonosis, and the AT-TE into the mix.

The post closes with a look ahead for Battlefront II, noting all of the upcoming content EA has planned. At the beginning of 2019, we will see the introduction of Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker, more Clone Troopers, and a new mode. You can also take a look at a road-map EA has put together, showing all the DLC you’ll be able to play at the start of 2019. Considering how dense the first couple months look, 2019 could be fantastic, in terms of post-launch content for Battlefront II.

Whatever your stance is on how EA handled the launch, it’s nice to see the company try and make things right with the community. You can look forward to the next piece of Star Wars Battlefront II DLC when it releases in January of 2019.

[Source: EA]