Here’s the First Look at Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn Prologue

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Final Fantasy XV in terms of new content, but the game is going out with a bang. The Episode Ardyn DLC chapter is set to launch in early 2019, but before it hits, Square Enix will be releasing a prologue in the form of an anime short. A trailer is set to premiere online shortly, and ahead of that, Square Enix has released the official logo (which you can see above) as well as the first piece of key art. Check it out:

We don’t know a whole lot of information about the Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn Prologue anime yet. However, what we do know is that the anime short is meant to provide a little bit of background information on Ardyn, specifically what led to him becoming the villain of the story. The key art piece is certainly compelling, as it looks like the short will be attempting to get us to feel some sympathy for Ardyn. More info is actually on the way soon, as Square Enix will be debuting a trailer for the anime short tomorrow, December 15, 2018, at 9 p.m. JST/7 a.m. ET.

Until recently, the release of Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn Prologue was meant to be a kickoff point for a second “season” of DLC character episodes, rounding off the Final Fantasy XV story. However, after what appeared to be creative differences, director Hajime Tabata resigned from Square Enix this past October, and all DLC following Episode Ardyn was cancelled.

[Source: Gematsu]