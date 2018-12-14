PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – The Nominees

2018 has been a pretty incredible year for games of all shapes and sizes. Some amazing high-budget releases have taken the stage while smaller indie companies are also releasing heartfelt and passion driven titles. PlayStation in particular has been home to a number of memorable games that will go down as some of the best in history. As with every year, we’re taking some time as 2018 comes to a close to celebrate the games that released this year, awarding the best of the best with our Game of the Year Awards. Last year it was NieR: Automata that took that top spot. Who do you think will win it this year?

We’ve got a lot of categories this year because we wanted to give everything a fair chance to get recognized. All of the PSLS Game of the Year awards are chosen by the entire staff through an open nomination process, and then a final vote on the nominees. You might see some curious omissions in the nominees (Fortnite not in the Best Ongoing Game category?) and some surprising winners next week, but we think it speaks to the unique voice and diverse interests that the collective PlayStation LifeStyle staff has.

Today we’re only revealing the nominees. Starting next week on Monday, December 17, we will begin announcing the winners, leading up to our final Game of the Year 2018 award on Friday, December 21. This year we’re also allowing readers to vote in all 29 categories. While it won’t affect the site’s winner, we will announce the reader’s choice poll results alongside what won the PSLS staff vote.

Check out the gallery below for all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2018 nominees.

PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2018 Nominees

Click Here to Vote in Our Reader’s Choice Game of the Year Awards

If you want to voice your own opinion about 2018’s best games, you can participate in our reader’s choice poll. Anyone can make their voice heard by either voting for one of our nominees or writing in a different choice themselves. Your submission will only be counted once. When we announce our own winners, we will also reveal which games won the reader’s choice vote.

What do you think of our nominees? Who do you think will take home awards when we reveal the winners next week? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned December 17-21 as we bring you all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2108 winners.