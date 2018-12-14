God Eater 3 Has Some Extensive Post-Launch Plans

The Action-RPG series God Eater just had its third mainline release, God Eater 3, appear on December 13, 2018 in Japan. The series has usually been compared to Monster Hunter, in that the gamplay focuses around embarking on quests and hunting various monsters for precious loot and resources. There will be improvements applied to God Eater 3 based on the feedback given from the Revised Action Demo, in addition to a lot of post-launch updates.

Most notably, the post launch support will include over 100 new missions and “updates to the action”. Specifically, the action updates will increase the speed of basic actions, as well as adjustments made to each God Arc. You will also see more parts added to the character creation section.

Aside from the extensive post-launch support, God Eater 3 will include many changes to the series right at launch. You can read a more in-depth post of some of the changes here. Some of the new features include the ability to set Burst Plug-ins, which can be added to equipment to grant power-up effects during Burst. Additionally, God Eater 3 will add the Raygun, a new long-range God Arc mode that fires radiation.

God Eater 3 is out now in Japan and will release on February 8, 2019 for the PS4 and PC in North America. Think you’ll be going ahead and picking up this one? Are you excited to hear about all of its extra support?

[Source: Gematsu via PlayStation Blog Japan]