A Surprise Update Has Added New Stuff to Dishonored 2 and Death of the Outsider

Bethesda has released a new update for the two most recent titles in the Dishonored series, Dishonored 2 and its standalone expansion, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. This update actually adds some new content to the games, and all you have to do to gain access to said content is log into the games with a Bethesda.net account.

For starters, logging into Bethesda.net in both Dishonored 2 and Death of the Outsider will add two new modes to ether game: Mission+ and Black and White. In Mission+ mode, players will be able to revisit any past mission from the games, but with access to all powers and weapons. In Black and White mode, a new toggle option is added to the games that lets players snap back and forth between the normal visuals, and a new style that is of course all in black and white, with the notable exception of blood.

That sounds pretty substantial for an update nobody saw coming, but there’s a little bonus on the side, as well. Perhaps you picked up and enjoyed Dishonored 2 like everyone else, but you weren’t feeling confident enough in it to preorder and snag it on day one. Now, when you log in with a Bethesda.net account, not only do you get the new modes, but in Dishonored 2 specifically, that log in also triggers access to the game’s original preorder bonus. It’s called the Imperial Assassin’s Pack, and it comes with the following goods:

Duelist’s Luck bone charm

Void Favor bone charm

In-game Antique Serkonan Guitar for Emily or Corvo to interact with

In-game book: Goodbye, Karnaca – A Musician’s Farewell

500 bonus coins

