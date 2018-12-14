Our Editor’s Choice Awards 2018

Looking back at all of the games we at PSLS reviewed for 2018, it appears to have been a fantastic year for games. It’s either that or we really liked practically everything that came our way, because we gave out 30—count them—30 Editor’s Choice awards. Although considering, at the time of writing this, we’ve reviewed 279 games, I guess 30 isn’t so high in the grand scheme of things.

So what does Editor’s Choice mean here at PSLS? We don’t automatically award Editor’s Choice Awards to games with a review score of 9 and above. Most likely, any reviews with a 10 will certainly have an Editor’s Choice, but it doesn’t have to be that way. An Editor’s Choice Award is given strictly under the discretion of the particular reviewer. They typically award them to games that they feel very passionately about, even if it is an 8, and/or a game they believe should be everyone’s must-play list for that year. It’s that game they won’t shut up about on social media, the game they’re constantly yammering at everyone to play. It’s the game they’re willing die on to defend it.

Without further ado, here are all of our Editor’s Choice awards for 2018, in order of publication date.

Our official Games of the Year Awards will go up next week, but this list should whet your appetite as to what is to come.

Any games you think should have made our list? Let us know in the comments below!

Essential Reading: