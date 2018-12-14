PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Red Dead Redemption 2 Leads the Charge of November’s Most-Downloaded PS4 Games

December 14, 2018Written by Aidan Simonds

2018 is quickly winding down, but there are still plenty games in the world to play. Bolstered by some massive Black Friday sales, the list of most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for November 2018 features some of 2018’s biggest games. After debuting in second place the month beforeRed Dead Redemption 2 moved up to the top of charts, likely thanks to its late-month launch. With Red Dead Online launching at the end of November, we shall see if it holds that position in December.

Beat Saber had a strong debut, coming in at number one on the VR charts behind Creed: Rise to Glory and Job SimulatorBeat Saber was one of the most highly-anticipated PSVR releases and has been critically-acclaimed, so it’s nice to see the sales match it’s reception.

Here are November 2018’s most-downloaded games:

PS4 Games

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  3. Fallout 76
  4. Battlefield V
  5. FIFA 19
  6. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  7. God of War
  8. NBA 2K19
  9. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  10. The Last of Us Remastered

PSVR Games

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Creed: Rise to Glory
  3. Job Simulator
  4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  5. Doom VFR
  6. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  7. Moss
  8. Firewall Zero Hour
  9. Superhot VR
  10. PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-Play Games

  1. Fortnite Battle Royale
  2. Warface
  3. H1Z1: Battle Royale
  4. Brawlhalla
  5. Warframe
  6. Paladins
  7. DC Universe Online Free-to-Play
  8. 3on3 Freestyle
  9. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite
  10. Trove

PS Vita Games

  1. God of War: Collection
  2. Jak and Daxter Collection
  3. Minecraft
  4. Stardew Valley
  5. The Bit Trip
  6. Need for Speed Remastered
  7. Dragon Quest Builders
  8. Persona 4 Golden
  9. Borderlands 2
  10. Undertale

PS4 Themes

  1. The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme
  2. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme
  3. Tetris Effect Yours Forever Dynamic Theme
  4. Lightning Light Sky Dynamic Theme
  5. Legacy Dashboard Theme
  6. Aurora Borealis Wolf Theme
  7. Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme
  8. Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins)
  9. Friday the 13th: The Game Theme
  10. Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme

PS Classics 

  1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  2. The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga
  3. Bully
  4. Tomb Raider 2
  5. Tomb Raider III
  6. Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
  7. Tomb Raider
  8. Star Ocean: Til The End Of Time
  9. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  10. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

