Red Dead Redemption 2 Leads the Charge of November’s Most-Downloaded PS4 Games
2018 is quickly winding down, but there are still plenty games in the world to play. Bolstered by some massive Black Friday sales, the list of most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for November 2018 features some of 2018’s biggest games. After debuting in second place the month before, Red Dead Redemption 2 moved up to the top of charts, likely thanks to its late-month launch. With Red Dead Online launching at the end of November, we shall see if it holds that position in December.
Beat Saber had a strong debut, coming in at number one on the VR charts behind Creed: Rise to Glory and Job Simulator. Beat Saber was one of the most highly-anticipated PSVR releases and has been critically-acclaimed, so it’s nice to see the sales match it’s reception.
Here are November 2018’s most-downloaded games:
PS4 Games
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Fallout 76
- Battlefield V
- FIFA 19
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- God of War
- NBA 2K19
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- The Last of Us Remastered
PSVR Games
- Beat Saber
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Job Simulator
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Doom VFR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Moss
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Superhot VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
Free-to-Play Games
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Warface
- H1Z1: Battle Royale
- Brawlhalla
- Warframe
- Paladins
- DC Universe Online Free-to-Play
- 3on3 Freestyle
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite
- Trove
PS Vita Games
- God of War: Collection
- Jak and Daxter Collection
- Minecraft
- Stardew Valley
- The Bit Trip
- Need for Speed Remastered
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Persona 4 Golden
- Borderlands 2
- Undertale
PS4 Themes
- The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme
- Tetris Effect Yours Forever Dynamic Theme
- Lightning Light Sky Dynamic Theme
- Legacy Dashboard Theme
- Aurora Borealis Wolf Theme
- Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme
- Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins)
- Friday the 13th: The Game Theme
- Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme
PS Classics
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga
- Bully
- Tomb Raider 2
- Tomb Raider III
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider
- Star Ocean: Til The End Of Time
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
[Source: PlayStation Blog]