Spider-Man, Spyro Trilogy, and More Discounted in Last Round of European PS Store Christmas Sale

PlayStation Europe has been running a Christmas weekend sale since the start of December. We’re now into the third and final round of the promotion, which gives players a chance to pick up recent heavy hitters, including Marvel’s Spider-Man and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, at a discounted price. Other recently released titles on offer include Fallout 76, Hitman 2, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

All games on sale are listed below. Do note that prices and availability vary by region so make sure to click on the links below and sign into your local store page.

The sale ends on Monday, December 17, 2018. However, the holiday period doesn’t end here so check back for more promotions in coming weeks.

If you’re based in the US, then make sure to take a look at the massive holiday sale that’s live right now. Titles on offer include the recently released Spyro + Crash Bandicoot Remastered bundle, Shadow of the Colossus, Hitman 2, Fallout 76, and more.

Let us know which games you’re planning to pick up this weekend!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]