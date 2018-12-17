Top 10 PlayStation 4 Console Bundles

We have seen a lot of great games in 2018, like God of War, Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, and so many more fantastic titles. If you or somebody you know is interested in some of these games and looking for their first PlayStation 4 or planning on upgrading to a PlayStation 4 Pro, then our list of the top 10 PlayStation 4 console bundles is the perfect place for you! We have put together a list of some of the hottest games bundled with a PlayStation 4 console. These bundles would be a great gift for yourself or for your gaming loved one!

PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB Console and Destiny 2

Price: $549.99

Destiny 2 is the sequel to the popular game Destiny and is one of the best ongoing games in the past few years! This bundle includes a 1 TB PlayStation 4 Pro and a copy of Destiny 2. Explore new worlds in stunning 4K and defeat the Red Legion to reclaim your home! This would be the perfect gift for any action loving gamer!

PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB with God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2

Price: $549.99

Arthur Morgan and Kratos are two of the most kick-butt guys in gaming this year. This bundle comes with a 1 TB PlayStation 4 Pro console, a copy of God of War, and a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2. This bundle features two of the hottest games in gaming this year. Plus, the PlayStation 4 Pro runs at 4K, so if you have a 4K TV, you can explore these stunning worlds with incredible detail!

PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Red Dead Redemption 2

Price: $599.99

This bundle features one of the hottest battle royale games and your favorite cowboy! This bundle comes with a 1 TB PlayStation 4 Pro, a copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2. You can take a break from the wild west and eat your chicken dinner in beautiful 4K.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB with Red Dead Redemption 2

Price: $402.19

This bundle features the latest game from Rockstar! The bundle comes with a 1 TB PlayStation 4 Pro and a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2. If you have a 4K TV, you can explore the beautiful, immersive world that Rockstar has created! This would be a great gift for anyone who loves games!

PlayStation 4 Slim 1 TB Days of Play Console with Spider-Man

Price: $469.99

This console features a special “Days of Play” design and includes one of the year’s top games! This bundle includes a customized 1 TB PlayStation 4 console and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man! This unique console is only for sale for a limited time and would make a unique gift for any PlayStation fan!

PlayStation 4 Slim 1 TB with Battlefront II

Price: $388

EA’s Battlefront II had a little bit of a rough start, due to its use of microtransactions. However, EA listened to customer complaints and now it’s a pretty good game! This bundle includes a 1 TB PlayStation 4 Slim and a copy of Battlefront II. This would be a great gift for the gaming Star Wars fan in your life!

PlayStation 4 Slim 1 TB with Black Ops 4

Price: $299.99

Just like clockwork, a new Call of Duty game released this year. The Black Ops series is a fan favorite in the franchise, so it was no surprise that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was received quite well! This bundle comes with a 1 TB PlayStation and a copy of Black Ops 4! The all new Blackout mode has also been highly praised, so this would be the perfect gift for your multiplayer loving friend!

PlayStation 4 Slim 1 TB with God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, Uncharted 4, and 3 Month of PS Plus

Price: $410.99

This is a great PlayStation starter pack for anyone looking to get into the world of PlayStation! This bundle includes a 1 TB PlayStation 4 console, a copy of God of War, a copy of Gran Turismo Sport, a copy of Uncharted 4, and 3 months of PlayStation Plus! There are some great games in this bundle that would make any gamer happy!

PlayStation 4 Slim 1 TB with Spider-Man

Price: $328.95

Your friendly neighborhood Spiderman is back and better than ever! This bundle includes a 1 TB PlayStation 4 console and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Experience the wonderful feeling of swinging through New York City and kicking some bad guy butt! This is one of the year’s top games and would make a great gift!

PlayStation 4 Slim 1 TB with Spider-Man and Fortnite’s Deep Freeze Pack

Price: $429.99

Fortnite has taken the world by storm (no pun intended) in the last year, so there is a strong chance that you know someone who plays! This bundle includes a 1 TB PlayStation 4 console, a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Fortnite’s Deep Freeze Starter Bundle (includes Frostbite Outfit, Freezing Point Back Bling, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Cold Front Glider, and 1,000 V-Bucks). This would be a great gift for any battle royale and superhero fan!

That is a wrap on our list of the top 10 PlayStation 4 console bundles! There are a lot of great bundles out there with some great games! Whether you love superheroes, cowboys, or ancient times, there is a bundle out there for you! If you don’t need a console, make sure to check out our gifts for God of War fans guide and gifts for Red Dead Redemption fans guide!

