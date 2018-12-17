PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Art Style Winner

Best Art Style can be a tough award to give out. Does it go to the most unique and bizarre art style? The best looking game? Does hyper-realism count as an “art style?” We left that question entirely up to our staff, without defining it too much. We got some great nominations, from Ni no Kuni II’s cartoon visuals that pop to the unique visual style of Polyarc’s Moss, but only one game can win. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Art Style in 2018.

Best Art Style 2018 Winner

Tetris Effect

Read our review.

Tetris Effect is anything but just a little more Tetris. It is the latest incarnation of an undying game, a timeless classic that will yet live on for years to come. Created by the fascinating minds behind Rez Infinite, it’s no wonder that Tetris Effect’s visuals are a stunning realization of synesthesia. Our own Jenni Lada had this to say about Tetris Effect.

“For a game focused on blocks, Tetris Effect certainly incorporates a lot of new and beautiful concepts. There are so many different stages here, each with a different mood that increases in intensity as you play. One set in New York City shows the subway lines set against a city skyline. We see a throbbing throng of people around a drum as fire swells around them. There are voyages into outer space, showing a rover on a deserted moon. Tetris Effect is vivid and alive, with designs that suck you in as you attempt to clear lines in one of the most familiar puzzle games out there.” And that’s exactly why Tetris Effect won Best Art Style 2018.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Our readers clearly loved the cartoon look of Ni no Kuni II, along with the adorable chibi overworld characters. Moss and Tetris Effect tied for second place, proving that virtual reality had a strong lineup of great looking games this year.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’re just getting started with the winners and we’ll be revealing more all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.