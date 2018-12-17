PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Former CD Projekt RED Dev Joins Remedy, Says Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be ‘Killer’

December 17, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

Former CD Projekt RED developer Kyle Rowley, who served as Cyberpunk 2077‘s Associate Design Director, recently departed the Polish studio. He isn’t without work, however. When he moved back to Finland with his family, Rowley joined Remedy Entertainment.

Rowley announced the news in a recent tweet on his personal Twitter account, while also teasing that what CD Projekt RED has cooking for Cyberpunk 2077  is going to be “killer.”

Rowley has yet to reveal whether the role he will serve at Remedy will be similar to the one he held at CD Projekt Red. Additionally, it is unknown if he was hired to join the Remedy team currently developing Control, which will be released on an unspecified date in 2019.

The developer’s brief comment about Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t tease anything new about the sci-fi title. Still, hearing something could be “killer” may get people excited.

Cyberpunk 2077’s E3 2018 trailer and its nearly hour-long demo took shock and awe to a new level, despite only showing off footage deemed a “work in progress.” Unfortunately, CD Projekt did not have anything to unveil at The Game Awards this year, but the content revealed earlier in the year more than makes up for it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still without an official release date.

