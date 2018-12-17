Nippon Ichi’s Destiny Connect Delayed Until March 2019

Nippon Ichi Software announced its newest RPG, Destiny Connect, back in November 2018. When it was announced, it was given a release date of February 28, 2019 in Japan. However, the time travel-based RPG has suffered a delay of almost a month and will now be released on March 14, 2019.

Specifics weren’t given on the exact reason of the delay, but Nippon Ichi said the it is essentially to improve the quality of its game. However, as it’s only a delay of a few weeks, those looking forward to it thankfully won’t have to wait too long.

Destiny Connect centers around the town of Clockney. When time suddenly stops at the turn of the century, it’s up to a select group of people to save the world. However, in order to do so, our heroes must travel throughout time to solve the mystery of what happened and why. It centers around a Sherry, a little girl who lives in Clockney. With it’s time-hopping story and diverse cast full of quirky characters, there are definite Chrono Trigger vibes here.

Destiny Connect coaxes nostalgia with more than it’s themes, however. The game’s visuals and mechanics definitely harken back to the 16-bit heyday of the JRPG, featuring a “command-based” battle system.

A Nippon Ichi greeting card first revealed the existence of the Destiny Connect characters. Destiny Connect is the newest IP from the developer, known for its RPGs such as the Disgaea series.

Destiny Connect will be released in Japan on March 14, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. There’s no word on a Western release date yet, however.

[Source: Siliconera]