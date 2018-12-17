Far Cry: New Dawn Shows What’s Changed in Hope County Since Far Cry 5

Though the surprise was ruined by leaks, Ubisoft revealed Far Cry: New Dawn during The Game Awards 2018. As many fans know, this is a far cry (pun somewhat intended) from previous entries in the long-running series. The setting is post-apocalyptic and takes place 17 years after the events of Far Cry 5. A fan video from YouTuber Cycu1 highlights both titles, show how much Hope County has changed during the 17-year period of time. Some of the differences are quite jarring.

Watch the video below to see a tease of how the apocalypse has changed Far Cry 5’s Hope County, Montana:

The more notable changes are expected, such as the destruction of roads and the loss of vegetation. However, due to the super bloom, a real phenomena where wildflowers sprout out of season, locales that were barren in Far Cry 5 are comparatively overgrown in New Dawn. Cycu1’s video comparison of the church location between the two games serves as the best example of such overgrowth. It’s not only the area around the church that has been affected, either. The building itself is covered in vegetation, presumably courtesy of the super bloom.

Since Ubisoft has shown so little of New Dawn, it’s difficult to discern if other major locales from Far Cry 5 will look different. Though footage featuring Far Cry 5’s Pastor Jerome does tease that Rye and Son Aviation has at least been subject to a change in name.

Fans can explore Hope County’s post-apocalyptic setting when Far Cry: New Dawn hits the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on February 15, 2019.

[Source via DSOGaming]