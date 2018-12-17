Celebrate the Holidays with Final Fantasy XIV’s Starlight Celebration

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Final Fantasy XIV is the latest to get into the holiday spirit. The Starlight Celebration returns for another year, and everyone is invited to take part in the festivities. The celebration lasts until December 31, 2018, so make sure you take time to be your merriest!

Of course, as with any good holiday celebration, the world has been transformed into a land of lights and snow. Even with the looming dangers coming to Final Fantasy XIV, it’s nice to take a break from all the fighting every once in a while. Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, not everything has gone according to plan. The Ishgardian choir has found itself in trouble, and now it’s looking to the players for their assistance.

As with any Final Fantasy XIV event, there is a quest that rewards you with event-only loot. This years quest tasks you with joining the choir and making sure the performance goes off without a hitch. It seems easy, but nothing is ever what it seems. However, you will be rewarded for your efforts, getting an exclusive costume so you can always show off your holiday spirit, no matter the time of year. Completing the quest gifts you with the Choir Costume, featuring a hat, robe, and shoes.

As this is the season of giving, there are plenty of items for players to get their hands on. Here are some of the festive items you can find:

Silver Starlight Sentinel – decorate your home with this noble conifer.

Starlight Donuts – festive tabletop treats, because nothing says celebration like a food coma.

Evercold Starlight Snowman – a frozen friend that won’t melt away to decorate your home with.

Opened Twinkleboxes – The detritus of many happy Starlight Celebration surprises.

Starlight, Starbright Orchestrion Roll – to help you feel festive all the year round.

However, even though things are more or less taking a break for the holiday season, there’s still plenty of darkness on the horizon. The newest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, Shadowbringers, will be launching in 2019. Before that, however, the 4.5 patch will tie up Stormblood storyline. In addition, it will introduce an all-new job class, the Blue Mage. More information, including a new trailer, will be revealed on December 21, 2018.