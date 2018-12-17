CoroCoro Comic is Publishing a Fortnite Manga

If you’re wondering what this creature is, you may be surprised to know that it’s a character from an upcoming manga based on Epic Games’ mind-blowingly successful Fortnite. This image, which seems to be the protagonist of the manga, is the only detail so far on the project. The series will debut in the February 2019 issue of CoroCoro Comic, which will be available for purchase on December 29, 2018.

If the art style in the character design seems to skew on the younger side, then you’ve hit the nail on the proverbial head. Of the many, different Japanese manga publications, CoroCoro Comic targets a younger demographic, actually going for kids of elementary school age. This is a younger audience than even Shonen Jump, which goes for more of a middle school/junior high audience in Japan. CoroCoro is perhaps most known for publishing manga properties such as Doraemon and Pokemon, so you’ll want to keep that in mind when seeking this thing out after it publishes.

Fortnite, particularly its Battle Royale variant, has of course been a cultural phenomenon, and absolutely has wrapped younger kids into its influence. Being free to play, colorful, and arguably much less violent than other shooters has made it so popular that many schools are struggling with specifically Fortnite as an issue during classes.

[Source: Japanese Nintendo]