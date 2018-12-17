Fortnite Had the Most Viewed Video Game Trailer on YouTube in 2018

New Year’s Eve is just two weeks away, making this the prime time for reflection. Which titles were the best of 2018 when it came to gaming? We often look at sales numbers or awards given, but attention received is one of the most overlooked and undervalued indicators of success. And nothing got more attention this year than Fortnite. In fact, the Fortnite Season 5 announcement trailer was the most viewed video game trailer on YouTube in 2018.

(Re)experience the hype by watching the trailer that dominated the year below.

There was a lot of build-up leading to Season 5. Epic Games even did an elaborate promotional campaign, essentially making a scavenger hunt for fans to find Fortnite related items scattered throughout Europe.

Still, of all the Fortnite content to reach the top, it’s surprising that something cube related didn’t do the trick. Coming in at second highest was Fallout 76, which helps further contextualize the backlash following the game’s disappointing launch. (It continues to snowball with each new negative discovered.)

Below is a list of the top ten viewed game trailers on YouTube in 2018.