PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Biggest Disappointment

Every year has its ups and downs, and 2018 was no different. While we don’t necessarily like to celebrate the bad, there were some spectacular disappointments that rocked the gaming industry. From extremely rocky game launches, to disappointing packages of nostalgia, to PlayStation not being at any major gaming events that we’d normally expect to see them at. While we can name a few, there was one that stuck out as particularly disappointing to us. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for the Biggest Disappointment in 2018.

Biggest Disappointment

PlayStation Classic

Read our review.

Our review may have been pretty positive, but a lot of the writers on the PlayStation LifeStyle staff felt pretty disappointed by the PlayStation Classic and its lineup of games. The 20 included games hardly represent what people would consider the PlayStation classics, leaving out many games that would have been a better fit to represent the console. Later it was discovered that the emulator on the system was loaded up with tons of extra games that didn’t make the cut. As much as we’d been clamoring for this mini-console, it’s nowhere near what we’d hoped it would be, trailing far behind the SNES mini.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Fallout 76

Apparently our readers weren’t too happy with Bethesda and the release of Fallout 76. While we’ve got some members of the staff that love the game, there’s no denying the negative streak of news that’s surrounded the game. It was hit hard by reviewers early on and hasn’t seemed to recover in the headlines. The bad luck streak has even extended beyond the game to a support ticket glitch that released customers’ private data. There were a lot of write-ins as well, with some pretty big disappointments this year, but Fallout 76 took the top (or is it bottom?) prize.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards 2018. We’re just getting started with the winners and we’ll be revealing more all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.