PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Family Game Winner

Best Family Game is a new category for us this year, an evolution of the old Best Casual Game category. We felt that writing off any game as “casual” was disingenuous and wanted to celebrate games that provided wider accessibility to everyone in the family, even if they didn’t game as much. It was a great year for family titles, from multiple entries in the expected LEGO fare, to a brand new toys-to-life series entering the fray. As a quick reminder, here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Family Game in 2018.

Best Family Game 2018 Winner

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Read our review.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy has a certain kind of magic to it, a charm that brings back a rush of memories for older gamers, and a brilliant new experience for players that are just meeting Spyro for the first time. It’s a perfect and faithful remake of the original games that came out twenty years ago. Toys for Bob poured their own passion into making sure that Spyro rekindled those old nostalgic feelings, but also smoothed out a number of small issues that might stick out like a sore thumb in the modern era of gaming. As we pointed out in our review, “whether you’re hopping back in with fond memories of Spyro or taking flight for the first time, Spyro Reignited Trilogy has a charm that will allow everyone to create new memories with this gaming icon.” That makes it the perfect winner for our Best Family Game for 2018.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Despite some push back on whether or not Marvel’s Spider-Man fit into the Best Family Game category, readers overwhelmingly selected it as the winner, with Spyro following up in second. Spider-Man has a lot of familiarity to everyone, even those outside of gaming, which makes it a game that the whole family can enjoy, and clearly our readers agreed.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’re just getting started with the winners and we’ll be revealing more all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.