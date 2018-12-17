Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Coming to PS4 in 2019

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is slated for a 2019 release on PS4, Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed. In a lengthy update concerning Deadfire‘s latest DLC, The Forgotten Sanctum, Obsidian assured fans that the console ports were still in the works.

Here is Obsidian’s full statement.

If you read our last update, we promised to have more information regarding Deadfire’s console release. As we stated, our partners at Grip Digital have been hard at work, and Deadfire will be releasing on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in 2019! We are pleased to also announce that the console edition will ship with all expansions, updates, and free DLC’s included at launch! We don’t have an exact date for you yet, but as soon as we have one, we will let you know!

This is great news, because Pillars of Eternity II sales on PC have been less-than-stellar so far. Back in November 2018, it was reported that, five months after its initial launch, Pillars of Eternity II had only sold a little over 100,000 copies. When you see numbers like that, you prepare for disappointment. You prepare for a complete restructuring of the DLC and expansion roadmap. You prepare for canceled console ports.

We couldn’t be more relieved to learn that Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is on track for a 2019 launch on PS4, and with all DLC included, no less! To get an idea of what you’re in for, check out our review of the original. As soon as we get a solid release date or happen upon some footage, we’ll update you straight away.