New Street Fighter V DLC Character Kage Is Even Wilder Than Evil Ryu

The next Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition DLC character, Kage, embodies the darkness that previously resided within Ryu. Kage’s story and move set has ties to both Ryu and Evil Ryu, but make no mistake, Kage is his own character. You can add him to your line-up now for $5.99 or 100,000 Fight Money.

Watch Ryu go head to head with an evil shadow of himself in the Kage reveal trailer below.

Ryu knows an evil force rooted in humanity’s obsession with power, known as Satsui no Hado, existed within him. For a long time, he had struggled to manage it, but after the events of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Ryu was able to find peace. Unfortunately, that peace came with a price. Satsui no Hado may no longer be inside Ryu, but that energy didn’t just vanish into thin air. Instead, it has taken the shape of Kage.

Below is a full list of Kage’s moves, as detailed on Capcom’s official blog.

Hadoken – Kage’s Hadoken sees him emitting energy from his palm, but doesn’t create a traditional fireball, at least in the grounded version. The airborne version of Hadoken emits a fireball horizontally in the air.

– Kage’s Hadoken sees him emitting energy from his palm, but doesn’t create a traditional fireball, at least in the grounded version. The airborne version of Hadoken emits a fireball horizontally in the air. Shakunetsu Hadoken – Similar to Akuma’s “red fireball,” Kage gathers energy in both fists and sends the projectile full screen.

– Similar to Akuma’s “red fireball,” Kage gathers energy in both fists and sends the projectile full screen. Shoryuken – Kage wouldn’t come from Ryu if he didn’t have this iconic move!

– Kage wouldn’t come from Ryu if he didn’t have this iconic move! Kurekijin – Kage jumps off the ground and rotates only once to deliver a single kick. Kurekijin can also be used in the air.

– Kage jumps off the ground and rotates only once to deliver a single kick. Kurekijin can also be used in the air. Ryusokyaku – Similar to Evil Ryu’s “Axe Kick” where he lifts his leg in an arcing motion and slams it down on the ground.

– Similar to Evil Ryu’s “Axe Kick” where he lifts his leg in an arcing motion and slams it down on the ground. V-Skill: Senha Kassatsu – Kage gathers energy into his fist and lunges forward to punch the opponent. Senha Kassatsu has armor and can be charged for a more devastating blow.

– Kage gathers energy into his fist and lunges forward to punch the opponent. Senha Kassatsu has armor and can be charged for a more devastating blow. V-Trigger I: Taigyaku Mudo – In this two-bar V-Trigger, Kage unlocks Ashura Senku, a teleport move that is performed by pressing HP+HK. Ashura Senku can be used on the ground and in the air as an air dash, which opens up multiple mix-up options and flashy combos. Taigyaku Mudo also improves Kage’s V-Skill so that he can now combo into it while the fully charged version will crumple the opponent.

– In this two-bar V-Trigger, Kage unlocks Ashura Senku, a teleport move that is performed by pressing HP+HK. Ashura Senku can be used on the ground and in the air as an air dash, which opens up multiple mix-up options and flashy combos. Taigyaku Mudo also improves Kage’s V-Skill so that he can now combo into it while the fully charged version will crumple the opponent. V-Trigger II: Rikudo Osatsu – In this three-bar V-Trigger, Kage unlocks Misogi, a move that sends him into the skies before crashing down on the opponent by pressing HP+HK. Misogi can be cancelled into by a number of normal and specials, including blocked sweeps, which makes it a pressure monster.

– In this three-bar V-Trigger, Kage unlocks Misogi, a move that sends him into the skies before crashing down on the opponent by pressing HP+HK. Misogi can be cancelled into by a number of normal and specials, including blocked sweeps, which makes it a pressure monster. Metsu Shoryuken – Ryu’s iconic super from previous games lets everyone know that Kage is indeed a part of Ryu. Kage does a devastating upper cut that ends in a flash full of red.

– Ryu’s iconic super from previous games lets everyone know that Kage is indeed a part of Ryu. Kage does a devastating upper cut that ends in a flash full of red. Shun Goku Satsu (V-Trigger II only) – Kage wouldn’t be the Satsui no Hado without having the Shun Goku Satsu! While only available in V-Trigger II, Kage’s version of the Raging Demon can be used to end particular combos with his signature red gracing the screen afterwards.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now, and we think it’s a fighting game worth trying.

[Source: PlayStation Blog and Capcom Unity]