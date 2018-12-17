Street Fighter Executive Producer Responds to Sponsored Content Backlash

Street Fighter fans have been a little salty over the addition of sponsored content to Street Fighter V. Capcom has implemented what are basically ads for DLC, tournaments, and events, which players see in the form of loading screens, stage decorations, and stickers adorning characters’ costumes. For most players, the ads have come off as tacky and excessive. Street Fighter Executive Producer Yoshinori Ono addressed their concerns in a recent statement:

“We value and thank our community for providing feedback on the new Sponsored Content feature added to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition this week,” Ono-san’s statement reads. “We will continue collecting everyone’s feedback to consider how we can improve this new feature for players in the future.”

There are many demanding that sponsored content be removed altogether, perhaps unaware that the ads can be toggled off in the settings. If you never want to see a Capcom Cup patch on Ryu ever again, you have the power to make that happen.

Capcom is seducing Street Fighter V players into keeping Sponsored Content toggled on, however, by fight money. A little bit of in-game currency is earned whenever played encounter Sponsored Content in the game, which is inventive enough for many to put up with it. For these players, a little bit of restraint on Capcom’s part should go a very long way. Not every character needs 3-5 ad patches vandalizing their costumes, and the loading screen ads do come off as a little slimy.

As soon as Capcom offers a clear plan for revision, we’ll update you straight away.