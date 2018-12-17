Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Expansion Seems to Bring Back Sachi, Yuna, Eiji, and Seven

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet’s new expansion, Dissonance of the Nexus, will launch on January 18, 2019. Now, Bandai Namco revealed a new Dissonance of the Nexus teaser trailer, which you can check out above, as well as a number of videos preparing people for the upcoming Complete Edition.

The bulk of Dissonance of the Nexus‘ content will focus on Sachi, Yuna, Eiji, and Seven, but Bandai Namco has hinted that we may see some new characters as well. Players will explore a new dungeon which is supposedly haunted by the ghost of Sachi. Or is she a ghost? It’s implied that Sachi may have never died at all, but then, this could all be leading to something sinister and unexpected.

For those of you looking to dive into the world of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet for the first time, you’ll be pleased to know that version with all of the DLC will also be available on January 18th. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition will be available digitally and contains the base game, Ambush of the Imposters DLC, Betrayal of Comrades DLC, Collapse of Balance DLC, and Dissonance of the Nexus expansion.

Check out the new Complete Edition trailer below:

Fans of the series are sure to enjoy themselves with this one. You can check out our full review right here, but if you’re looking for a solid JRPG with an original story and great combat, look no further.