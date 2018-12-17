Preorder Mountain Dew Game Fuel to Gain Access to The Division 2’s Private Beta

In a move unlikely to surprise anyone, Ubisoft has teamed with Mountain Dew and Walmart to reward players with access to The Division 2‘s private beta. The only way to be rewarded, however, is by preordering Mountain Dew Amp Game Fuel. For the purchase to count towards private beta access, those interested must purchase a 12-pack of the beverage online via Walmart’s official website.

There are four flavors of the beverage that apply to this particular promotion, and they are Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Berry Blast, Charged Original Dew, Charged Tropical Strike. Each 12-pack costs $19.99; essentially, players will fork over $20 for private beta access.

Those lucky enough to be one of the first 1,000 to order a pack will also receive a “Bonus Prize Pack,” which is valued at $25. What the bonus is to include remains to be seen. According to Walmart’s Game Fuel webpage, the drinks and the bonus pack will begin shipping on or around January 15, 2019. Ubisoft is in charge of supplying players with beta codes via email.

Interestingly, the above promises do not note when the private beta will launch. The only note on Walmart’s website reads as follows, “Ubisoft will communicate game launch information at a later date.”

Apart from the recent launch of a technical alpha, details regarding beta sessions of any kind have yet to surface for The Division 2. This is despite the publisher’s allowing players to register for beta access following the sequel’s presence at E3 2018.

For those keeping track of The Division 2’s marketing, this Mountain Dew news warrants a spot alongside the game’s laundry list of preorder bonuses and special editions. It’ll be interesting to see what pre-launch surprises await for February 2019’s release of Far Cry: New Dawn.

The Division 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 15, 2019.

[Source: Wal-Mart]