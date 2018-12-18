PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Horror Game Winner

Horror games ebb and flow year after year, and 2018 didn’t have many games that fell into the traditional definitions that one might call “horror.” Next year, it’s likely we’ll see games like Resident Evil 2 on this list, but for 2018, we had to get a little bit creative with our nominees. This year was more about psychological horror and games with horror elements, rather than outright horror titles. With that said, all of these games thoroughly deserve their spot in the nominations, but only one can win. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Horror Game in 2018.

Best Horror Game 2018 Winner

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Read our review.

Bendy and the Ink Machine is such a bizarre and unique taste of horror, melding Disney with the stuff of nightmares, that only our own Lucas White could say why it deserves this win. “At first, Bendy and the Ink Machine doesn’t look like much. It seems like another quirky, low-budget horror game made for Twitch streamers. Maybe there’s some BioShock sprinkled on top. However, what you actually get is a game that takes its time with the small space it occupies, relies more on tension than scares, and has a sense of world building that grows more and more complex as the story progresses. By the end, you’ll be sharing your own theories on Reddit and reading Wikipedia articles about classic stories of drama in the animation business. Bendy and the Ink Machine is deceptively compelling, and we love it for that.”

Reader’s Choice Winner

Vampyr

Vampyr was the reader’s choice for best horror game, followed very closely by The Forest. Vampyr is a unique type of horror game that is as much psychological as it is about the creatures that lurk in the night. In Vampyr, you get to be that creature and hold the lives of the citizens in thrall. Will you be merciful, or will you give into your animal instincts?

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.