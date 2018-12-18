PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Ongoing Game Winner

Some of the best games in 2018 weren’t even ones that released this year. We felt that the games that we kept playing deserved some recognition as the developers continue to support them for years after their release. Some of these games released recently and some are years old, but all of them received updates and support from the developers this year. You might be surprised to see some games absent, like Fortnite, but the nominations represent the diverse tastes and interests of the PSLS staff. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Ongoing Game in 2018.

Best Ongoing Game 2018 Winner

Destiny 2

This year’s vote for Best Ongoing Game was a close battle between a lot of games. It was a actually a very split vote that allowed Destiny 2 to eke out just enough to win, but there are enough Destiny 2 fans on the staff that it did claim that victory. Widely considered to be the best content that Destiny’s ever had, Forsaken completely turned the game around after an uphill climb since launch last year. Players are actively engaging with Destiny 2 as their hobby of choice, excited for new content as it comes up, and consistently surprised by new things that Bungie is doing with the game. Just over one year after launch, Destiny 2 is in the best place it’s ever been for players, and could be a strong contender for next year’s ongoing game too.

Honorable Mention: The Backlog

How could we mention best ongoing games without talking about the backlog of games we played that didn’t even release this year? Lots of us played tons of games from last year, the year before, and even the year before that, because there are way too many games to even finish them all anymore.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Final Fantasy XIV

The Reader’s Choice vote was also very hard fought and close. We’ve obviously got some Destiny 2 fans that read the site, as well as people who love Overwatch, Warframe, and No Man’s Sky. But Final Fantasy XIV ultimately prevailed. The history of Final Fantasy XIV is a rough one, but it’s impressive that it was able to come back from the brink to win awards years after its release.

