Mereoleona Vermillion Joins Black Clover: Quartet Knights After a Fan Vote

The fans have spoken, and they have apparently made it clear who they want to be added to Black Clover: Quartet Knights. The latest issue of V-Jump came with the announcement that Mereoleona Vermillion will be joining the action-RPG at some point in the future. She doesn’t have a release date and no in-game footage has been shown yet, so we’ll likely have to wait a little bit before she’s available.

Mereoleona will be the third DLC character for Black Clover: Quartet Knights. When Bandai Namco announced its Season Pass, it also announced that the third and final character included in it would be decided by a fan vote. Mereoleona apparently won the popular vote, which means she’s set to join the game’s roster. Considering the circumstances of the fan vote and subsequent announcement, it could be some time before we see Mereoleona in action.

The first DLC character for Black Clover: Quartet Knights, Charlotte, was added in November 2018. The DLC pack included a new challenge set and more, and subsequent DLC packs should follow the same pattern. Julius is the second DLC character, though he doesn’t have a release date yet either.

If you want even more Black Clover video game fun, you may want to check out Jump Force. Black Clover’s protagonist, Asta, is one of the many fighters joining that game’s expansive roster.

Black Clover: Quartet Knight is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC. Are you excited to play as Mereoleona? Let us know!

[Source: Siliconera]