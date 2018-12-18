Here are the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Title Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Today marks the launch of the 1.10 title update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The update also brings Operation Absolute Zero to Xbox One and PC, but that’s old news to us. That said, there are plenty of changes in the update for the PlayStation 4 version as well, from cracking the door to Specialists in Blackout wide open, to other new features such as Contraband Stashes.

For the PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, two new Blackout updates have arrived. The first automatically updates all Specialist characters in Blackout mode, as Treyarch has shifted to wanting players to have access to the full range of those options out of the gate. Character Missions have been changed to Outfit Unlocks, which give players The Numbers outfits for each Specialist upon completion. Anything completed before the update will pay out retroactively. Contraband Stashes are also introduced, which are a new kind of Supply Stash that dish out special holiday items, including the Secret Santa and Slay Bell melee weapons.

Now that the exclusive stuff is out of the way, here are the full multiplatform patch notes. For the stuff only pertaining to the Xbox One and PC versions, you can check out the original Reddit post from Treyarch, via our source link below the gallery.

Now available on all platforms with Operation Absolute Zero: Zero unlocked at Tier 1 in the Black Market for use in MP and Blackout Hijacked, ARAV, new weapons, and IX Zombies Character Missions in Blackout Revamped Black Market with 100 Tiers

Balance tuning for Zero in MP.

Half-Off Heist Featured Playlist in MP.

Reactive Camo requirement tuning in MP.

Stability fixes related to Zero in MP.

Vehicle audio improvements in Blackout.

Map improvements in Blackout.

Gameplay and stability improvements in Zombies.

Global Auto Sprint option added (all modes).

All Specialists unlocked and “The Numbers” outfit reward added in Blackout (PS4).

Limited-time Contraband Stashes added to Blackout (PS4).

Daemon 3XB weapon balancing (PC).

Custom Emblem fix (PC).

Improved Auto Mantle (PC).

Black Ops Pass content this week (Xbox One and PC): 2 new MP Maps: Elevation and Madagascar New Zombies experience: Dead of the Night New Blackout character: Reaper

Multiplayer Featured Playlists Half-Off Heist added to Featured category. Half-priced items in the Buy menu (Scorestreaks excluded).

Blackjack’s Gun Game added to Featured category. Gun Game with 3 new Operation Absolute Zero weapons added to rotation.

Map Pack Moshpit added to Featured category for Black Ops Pass holders. Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Elevation and Madagascar maps only.

Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit added to Featured category. 6v6 Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed, no parties allowed.

Mercenary Objective Moshpit added to Featured category. Control, Search and Destroy, Heist, and Domination, no parties allowed.

Specialists Zero Increased amount of time it takes to earn the Ice Pick. Increased time required to hack UAV, Care Package, and Counter UAV. Greatly increased time required to hack Sentry, Drone Squad, Sniper’s Nest, Mantis, Thresher, Attack Chopper, and Gunship. Increased time required to hack Torque’s Barricade. Hacking an enemy no longer prevents their healing cooldown. Hacking an enemy Assault Pack now causes it to expire.

Crash Closed an exploit that would allow the TAK-5 to boost players to higher health levels than intended.

Modes Heist Addressed an issue that would allow cash to be deposited after the round ended. Cash deposit can now continue while the player controls a Scorestreak. Cooking a Frag Grenade until it detonates and kills the player now correctly removes the Frag Grenade from the player’s inventory. Addressed an issue with Best Play including kills from other players not featured.

Equipment Score is now rewarded for manually destroying a Trophy System.

Reactive Camos Unwrapped Reactive Camos can now be equipped on any weapon that has the Gold Camo unlocked. Killathon Reactive Camo now progresses with kills instead of kills without dying. Rampage Reactive Camo now progresses by achieving rapid kills or better instead of escalating killstreaks. Vanguard Reactive Camo now progresses by achieving rapid objective kills instead of objective kills within 5 seconds.

Challenges Living On Edge Addressed an issue where this Challenge was progressing on every kill in Hardcore.

Custom Games Addressed an issue where Bots would not capture zones in Madagascar or Elevation.

Stability – Fixed crashes that could occur: When a Zero player attempted to hack multiple enemy items. When a Zero player hacked a Barricade that was about to expire. When viewing a Hellstorm strike through CODCaster.

Miscellaneous Addressed an issue with Kill Counters on picked-up weapons advancing when the original owner gained kills. Addressed an issue where hacking a Care Package and then booby-trapping it would not leave a booby-trapped Care Package. Addressed an issue where hacking Mesh Mines multiple times could result in their team colors not changing.

Blackout Custom Games Custom Game support added to Blackout. Maximum of 12 players per match. Play in Solos, Duos, or Quads. Includes full character customization support. Online only to ensure each Custom Game is up-to-date.

Audio Improvements Lowered the volume of the Supply Drop plane. Players will now hear the ARAV’s engine from farther away. Vehicle engine sounds can now be heard more reliably when several other sounds are playing simultaneously.

Map Improvements Improved mantling points at Hijacked to make it easier to enter from the water. Improved door placements at Hijacked. Improved interactivity with new elevator buttons at Hydro Dam. Improved some interior lighting for better visibility. Addressed clipping at Snowball spawn points. ARAV should no longer explode when riding it down the elevator at Construction Site.

Zombies Gameplay Global – Addressed issues: That allowed players to access and use custom rules in an online private match. Where the explosion from Victorious Tortoise could result in Zombies no longer attacking the player. Where players that stood under the effect of the Scepter of Ra’s Level 3 ability could have increased health regeneration for the rest of the match. Where Equip Mint would not restore equipment past 1 equipment charge. In the Armory where the Clan Tag and Kill Counter were not visible after attaching. Where the Laser Sight attachment on the Hades would pulse colors when Pack-a-Punched. Dead of the Night Closed a number of exploits where players could jump on objects near the Forest Entrance and the East Stairway. Addressed several art issues with the Pack-a-Punch Camo on weapon attachments for certain weapons. Addressed an issue with endless spawning of the Werewolf with certain Custom Mutations settings set. Addressed an animation issue with the Crimson Nosferatu when using the Scepter of Ra as it spawned. Addressed a rare issue that caused player animations to get stuck as if bitten by the Crimson Nosferatu after killing one at the start of its bite attack with Alistair’s Annihilator. IX – Addressed issues: Where some of the shields in IX appeared smaller than usual. Where kills with a charged shot from a Serket’s Kiss did not count as Pack-A-Punched weapon kills toward challenges or Callings. Where flame FX persisted after the Brazen Bull exploded from using Victorious Tortoise. Voyage of Despair – Addressed issues: Where zombie pathing stopped working properly in the Galley / Promenade Starboard Deck. Causing the Pack-a-Punch paintings to be fully revealed in Custom Mutations when using certain settings. Classified Closed multiple exploits where the player could use the Ragnarok DG-5 to jump onto various objects. Addressed a visual issue with character and enemy shadows when electric traps were active.

Stability Global – Fixed crashes that could occur: When using Electric Burst with certain weapons. If a player disconnected while taking Shield damage. When a Water Catalyst zombie respawned. When several enemies would “ragdoll” upon death at the same time. Dead of the Night – Fixed crashes that could occur: When playing in splitscreen during the Main Quest. When Pack-a-Punching a customized ICR-7. Blood of the Dead – Fixed crashes that could occur: During the escort step in the Main Quest. When The Warden spawned on the roof.

General Auto Sprint Auto Sprint added to Options under Controls (applies to all modes). When enabled, double-click the left stick to automatically sprint throughout all actions. Pull back on the stick to cancel.



